‘Early data indicates thyroid cancer, obesity are linked’

The current standard treatment to treat thyroid cancer is to completely remove the thyroid gland and research is underway to understand which type of cancer is slow-growing versus aggressive so that minimal surgery can be done, says Dr Aju Mathew, consultant, Ernakulam Medical Centre & MOSC Medical College, Kolenchery, Kerala. Excerpts of conversation with Anna Jose:

The number of people diagnosed with thyroid cancer is increasing. How is the disease diagnosed?

There are two ways of diagnosing cancer. Thyroid cancer shows various signs and symptoms. Some of the symptoms are mass or lump in the neck. Sometimes, when you do an ultrasound or a CT scan for some other reason, the doctor incidentally finds a nodule or a mass in the thyroid gland. Most often in such cases, there may not be symptoms or a neck mass. In both situations, the doctor will perform fine needle aspiration cytology (FNAC) to check for the presence of thyroid cancer.

Are people with hyperthyroidism or hypothyroidism at greater risk?

No. People with thyroid diseases are at no greater risk of cancer of the thyroid. Those who are exposed to radiation to the neck have a small risk. Also, in exceptionally rare cases, familial cancers are seen. If multiple persons in a family have thyroid cancer, there is a possibility of genetic mutation.

Can it be prevented?

Thyroid cancers cannot be prevented. The cause of thyroid cancer is still unidentified. Yet, research is going on around the world to identify causes. Preliminary data shows an association with obesity. Like in all cancers, doctors recommend that we follow a healthy lifestyle.

What are the treatment options available?

Surgery is the primary treatment. Radioactive iodine ablation - a treatment to destroy the thyroid tissue that is not removed through the thyroidectomy is also an option after surgery is completed. In this method, we give iodine combined radioactive emission particles. The iodine homes in on thyroid cells and allows for targeted radiation delivery to the cancerous cells, if any are still left.

How can we identify and treat slow-growing thyroid cancer?

Research is ongoing to better identify types of cancers that can be managed minimally. Currently, it is difficult to understand which type of cancer is slow-growing versus aggressive..