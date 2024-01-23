Fusion can stabilise spine, prevent damage to nerves

BENGALURU: Spinal fusion is a surgical procedure that connects two or more bones in any part of the spine. It aims to treat conditions that affect the vertebrae, joints or soft tissues supporting and connecting them, said Dr Prakash Rathod, neurosurgeon, TriLife Hospital, Bengaluru. “With Spinal fusion, the spine is stabilised.

We prevent further nerve compression. Weakness at any point along the spine can exert pressure on the spinal cord or the nerves branching off it. This pressure can disrupt the signals transmitted through the spinal cord and nerves, leading to a multitude of symptoms such as pain.

Spinal fusion serves as a solution to alleviate these symptoms by connecting the affected bones, stabilising the spine and preventing further damage or compression of crucial nerve structure,” said Dr Rathod.