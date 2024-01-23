Infertility: ‘One in five women suffers from PCOD that leads to no ovulation’

Infertility is a global health issue affecting millions of people. Data suggest one in six people suffer from infertility worldwide and it is a leading cause of concern among eligible Indian couples. Dr GSS Mohapatra, endometriosis specialist and senior obstetrician-gynecologist, Apollo Hospitals, talks about the causes and cure of infertility in a conversation with Hemant Kumar Rout.

Q. Amidst declining total fertility rate, infertility is a cause of concern among couples. What’s the current trend in India?

According to a recent study, around 17.5% of the adult population experience infertility worldwide indicating the urgent need to increase access to affordable, high-quality fertility care for those in need. In India, 3.9% - 16.8% couples suffer from the condition, which is more in urban than rural areas. A double digit increase in rate of infertility has raised the alarm, both personally and socially. The estimated infertile population in India stands at around 30 million. The incidence is more in those who marry after 35 years.

Q. What are the common causes of infertility?

Infertility can happen because of health issues with the man or woman, or a mix of factors that prevent pregnancy. Genetic and environmental issues including infections or parasitic diseases, demanding lifestyle, stress, late marriages, obesity, postponing pregnancy, excessive consumption of fast food, alcohol, smoking and drug addiction are responsible for infertility. Common causes of infertility include quality of sperm, genetic defects, hormone issues, lack of regular ovulation, blocked or damaged fallopian tube, endometriosis, cervical mucus issues, polycystic ovary syndrome, uterine fibroids and poor nutrition. Lifestyle factors such as smoking, excessive alcohol intake, consumption of tobacco and obesity have been associated with higher chances of infertility in both women and men.

Q. Studies indicate infertility in men leads to difficulties in conceiving in at least 30% of cases.

Conditions affecting the formation and quality of sperm quality are the most important factor in men. Other medical conditions can include undescended testicles, genetic defects, hormone problems and health problems such as diabetes. Infections like chlamydia, gonorrhea, mumps, HIV and enlarged veins in the scrotum (varicocele) can affect the quality of sperm. Problems with sperm reaching the female reproductive tract due to sexual conditions such as premature ejaculation, genetic diseases such as cystic fibrosis, physical problems like blockage in the testicle or damage to the reproductive organs, cancer or treatment of cancer also lead to infertility. Certain factors in the environment like exposure to pesticides, other chemicals or radiation can affect fertility.