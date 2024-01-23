Two jabs annually to control your cholesterol

There is now some help at hand to those struggling to bring their cholesterol under control as a breakthrough cholesterol-lowering treatment that promises to drastically reduce LDL-C (low-density lipoprotein cholesterol) in the blood or ‘bad’ cholesterol has been launched in India.

Inclisiran, which has got approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), has been termed as a futuristic drug and is only required to be taken twice a year. However, it costs around `1.2 lakh per dose.

While a majority of patients in India with LDL-C - a well-known factor for heart attacks and strokes - are now taking statins, this new drug, which is already available in the US, UK, and Europe since 2021 as Leqvio, promises to reduce LDL-C by 50-60%, said Dr J P S Sawhney, chairman, department of cardiology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi.

“Inclisiran is the best in a new class of gene-silencing drugs, which helps in reducing LDL cholesterol and increase HDL (high-density lipoproteins) cholesterol or good cholesterol,” said Dr Anand R Shenoy, consultant interventional cardiologist, Manipal Hospitals, Bengaluru.

He said the injectable turns off PCSK9 enzymes, boosting the liver’s ability to remove harmful cholesterol from the blood, adding, “In the long term, the new medicine will help reduce the risk of blocks and heart attacks in high-risk individuals.” Produced by Swiss pharma giant Novartis and sold under the brand name Sybrava in India, inclisiran is for subcutaneous single injection by into the abdomen, upper arm or thigh. The recommended dose is 284 mg. Another dose follows after three months and then every six months.