‘Battle between science and religion is artificial’

3. What can be done to improve India’s position in pushing young minds to pursue scientific fields?

The first thing is we don’t have enough institutions to train the number of people we have. And I think that is a policy matter. Having said that, I do believe we are on a slow upward trajectory, but I think it’s still not enough or not at the scale which is required. We need to do more, by bringing in a variety of institutions that can provide opportunities to people. The other thing is that I think both parents and teachers need to leave the kids alone and let them find their own path. I’m not undermining the need to look for both upward social mobility and job security through education.

4. There is a lot of debate about religion/faith vs scientific temper. Is there a line or can they go hand-in-hand?

This battle between science and religion is an artificial one. I say that because, if you look at the history of science, there are many practising scientists who have also put some amount of faith in a being that they don’t understand much about. Religion is a social organisation of a kind, and science through the production of knowledge is also a social enterprise of a certain kind. And of course, they come into conflict when there are different claims, for eg., for the origins of life or the origin of the planet. When I was a student of politics, in my undergraduate years, there was a teacher of mine, who began our class on liberty by quoting British political scientist Harold Laski, by saying that “my freedom to swing my arm ends where your nose begins”. And I think if that is the dictum, we generally follow irrespective of whether it’s about religion, or anything else, I think we are okay. However, the knowledge that comes to us through rigorous processes, not necessarily rigid, followed by the scientific community, is the best we can know for now. So I do believe that we have to understand that this is something to be respected, and taken seriously, along with its uncertainty. I’m not asking for trust, but for an appreciation for what goes into making that claim.