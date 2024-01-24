The ‘irritating’ birth of a pearl

A quote by Susan Young goes like this – “As a pearl is formed and its layers grow, a rich iridescence begins to glow. The oyster has taken what was at first an irritation and intrusion and uses it to enrich its value.” Pearls have been of great value since ages, in adorning oneself and to embellish several anecdotes. But how did the pearl come to be?

When you step into a jewellery shop and look at the display of all things in ‘pearl’, little do you realise that the shiny, polished beads are a product and creation of rather ordinary, yet unique-looking oysters floating somewhere in the oceans. Pearls are the result of a biological process – the oyster’s attempt to protect itself from foreign bodies.

Oysters, shelled mollusks of the sea, are bivalves, meaning that their shells are made of two parts, or valves. The walls of these shells are held together by an elastic ligament, which is positioned where the valves come together. They keep the valves open so the oyster can eat. Like any other sea creature, oysters also possess a heart, stomach, intestines, gills, mantle and a mouth. When the oyster grows in size, its shell also grows. The growth happens when new materials are added to the edges of the shell by the mantle. The mantle is a thin layer of tissue that lines the inner parts of the oyster’s shell. The mantle possesses glands that extract minerals from the water and convert them into building blocks on its hard shell.