Dare to explore a desert?

With the wide variety of travel places to explore in India and the Republic Day weekend just around the corner, why not consider desert destinations that are waiting to be ticked off of your travel list? Desert landscapes hold a special place on every traveller’s bucket list, offering a distinctive blend of rugged beauty, cultural richness and unparalleled serenity. Whether you’re drawn to the golden dunes of Rajasthan, the high-altitude cold desert of Spiti Valley or the surreal salt flats of the Rann of Kutch, these destinations promise a ‘great’ escape...

Rann of Kutch, Gujarat

Renowned for the Rann Utsav festival, this white desert is a vast and unique salt marsh that transforms into a mesmerising landscape during different seasons. Architectural gem Vijay Vilas Palace, Wild Ass Sanctuary protecting Indian Wild Ass, pristine Mandvi Beach sacred Narayan Sarovar lake, Koteshwar Mahadev Temple offering stunning views of the Arabian Sea and Aaina Mahal (Palace of Mirrors) are just some of the many things that attract travellers from afar.