Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg and Leh

This year’s Khelo India Winter Games will emphasise sports such as ice hockey, cross-country, skiing and snowboarding, among others. The event is not only a magnet for sports enthusiasts but also attracts travellers from all corners of India and abroad, eager to witness the exhilarating winter sports and the athletes, bagging medals, from states not conventionally associated with cold weather sports.

The 2024 edition of the Khelo India Winter Games will see competitions across seven sports, with the participation of 860 athletes. The venues for these competitions are the enchanting locales of Gulmarg and Leh. Gulmarg, currently experiencing an unusually snow-less winter, raises questions about the feasibility of winter games. However, there remains hope for the timely arrival of the much-awaited snow to set the stage for the exciting Khelo India Winter Games.

Gulmarg is slated to host competitions in skiing and snowboarding, while Ladakh will witness events in ice skating and ice hockey, adding an extra layer of excitement to the Games. As the countdown begins, the anticipation for the games is palpable in the air.