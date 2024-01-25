Rishikesh rendezvous

Rishikesh, nestled at the foothills of the majestic Himalayas and embraced by the sacred River Ganga, is not just a haven for spiritual seekers but also a treasure trove for food enthusiasts. The unique charm of this town lies not only in its serene landscapes but also in the diverse culinary experiences it offers. We explore the six best cafés in Rishikesh, each with its own distinctive flavours and panoramic views.

Ganga Beach Café

Ganga Beach Café in Rishikesh is a culinary haven situated along the sacred Ganga. The menu boasts a fusion of global and local flavours, with highlights like the Ganga Special Pizza, Riverbank Kebabs and Avocado

Bliss Bowl. The café’s open-air setting allows diners to experience the breathtaking views of the river and the surrounding hills. The ambience is laid-back complete with soothing sound of flowing water.