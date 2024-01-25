Rishikesh rendezvous

Rishikesh, nestled at the foothills of the majestic Himalayas and embraced by the sacred River Ganga, is not just a haven for spiritual seekers but also a treasure trove for food enthusiasts. The unique charm of this town lies not only in its serene landscapes but also in the diverse culinary experiences it offers. We explore the six best cafés in Rishikesh, each with its own distinctive flavours and panoramic views.
Ganga Beach Café
Ganga Beach Café in Rishikesh is a culinary haven situated along the sacred Ganga. The menu boasts a fusion of global and local flavours, with highlights like the Ganga Special Pizza, Riverbank Kebabs and Avocado
Bliss Bowl. The café’s open-air setting allows diners to experience the breathtaking views of the river and the surrounding hills. The ambience is laid-back complete with soothing sound of flowing water.
The Sitting Elephant Café
Sitting Elephant Café in Rishikesh invites diners to a unique culinary journey amid a tranquil setting. Standout dishes include the Elephant’s Delight Curry, Ganges Grilled Trout and Mango Lassi Bliss. The café’s ambience is enchanting, with floor-level seating, vibrant tapestries and an outdoor terrace overlooking River Ganga. The soothing sound of the river complements the eclectic décor, creating a cozy place. Sip on their signature Chai Latte as you unwind.
This café offers a perfect blend of delightful dishes and an intimate atmosphere.
Café Nirvana Palace
Café Nirvana Palace in Rishikesh offers a serene culinary experience amid the spiritual ambience of the city. With a menu inspired by local flavours and global cuisines, standout dishes include the Spicy Chickpea Curry, Himalayan Trout Tandoori and the decadent Chocolate Samosa for dessert. The warm and rustic ambience is adorned with a few traditional artworks and soothing music which creates a perfect retreat. Sip on their signature Masala Chai while enjoying the view of River Ganga.
Freedom Café
Freedom Café in Rishikesh is a culinary escape that embraces the diverse flavours in a beautiful bohemian setting. The menu entices with dishes like Himalayan Harvest Salad, Spiced Lentil Burger and Freedom Fusion Pizza. The café’s ambience is an eclectic mix of vibrant colours, cultural artifacts and a laid-back vibe, creating an atmosphere of free-spirited relaxation. Immerse yourself in the serene surroundings while sipping on their Freedom Chai.
The Beatles Café
The Beatles Café in Rishikesh pays homage to the iconic band’s spiritual sojourn in the 1960s. Situated by the River Ganga, it echoes the groovy vibes of the ’60s era. Indulge in a culinary journey with must-try dishes like Sgt.Pepper’s Paneer Tikka, Yellow Submarine Sandwich and Strawberry Fields Salad. The ambience is a colourful tapestry of Beatles memorabilia and live acoustics.
Little Buddha Café
Little Buddha Café in Rishikesh exudes a serene charm with spiritual vibes. Must-try dishes include Buddha’s Blessing Bowl, Zen Zoodle Salad, Tibetan Momos and Divine Chocolate Fondue. The ambience is a blend of tranquility and cultural richness, adorned with Buddhist-inspired décor, prayer flags and a very low seating. Situated by the River Ganga, the outdoor terrace offers a breathtaking view of the river. Savour their signature Masala Chai while soaking in the spiritual atmosphere.