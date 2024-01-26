AI models will continue to advance in 2024

BENGALURU: Open-source models will remain competitive with proprietary models, offering more choices to customers and putting pressure on industry prices. In December 2023, French startup Mistral launched an open model that equalled or beat GPT3.5, the top GenAI model in early 2023, on most benchmarks, Moody’s said in its latest report on 2024 AI Outlook.

Open-source developers also offer solutions that simplify the creation of AI-powered applications. The report says advances in artificial intelligence are still at an early stage and will not significantly affect credit quality over the next 12 months.

AI innovation will develop rapidly in 2024, drawing more users and fostering a vibrant network of hardware suppliers and app developers. Risks will increase, too, as organisations start rolling out AI applications at scale for the first time.

The report says the transformation of the banking, insurance and manufacturing sectors will accelerate. Over the next two years, Moody’s expects a material impact only on certain software and semiconductor firms. From 2026, the effects will be far broader. Sectors with large datasets and sizable staff costs will benefit the most.