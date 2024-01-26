Hyundai Creta gets a tech facelift

NEW DELHI: From enhanced safety features to inbuilt music streaming platform with large 26.03 cm integrated infotainment screen, Korean carmaker Hyundai has packed its newly launched Creta 2024 with all the latest available technology.

Priced between Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh, the top-selling mid-size SUV offers 70+ safety and 70+ connectivity features. The new Creta has hit the road with radical design changes. It offers a smooth drive on highways as Hyundai has kept the tried-and-tested engine of the earlier model. On the tech front, three things are worth noting -- the Level 2 ADAS, the new digital instrument cluster, and the dual-zone climate control.

The SUV is alive with Hyundai SmartSense-Level 2 ADAS or Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Level 2. This system includes features such as automatic braking to prevent forward collision, adaptive cruise control, and lane-keeping assistance. All these features take inputs from sensors and the cameras fixed in the car to provide an advanced level of driver assistance.