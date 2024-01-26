Hyundai Creta gets a tech facelift

NEW DELHI: From enhanced safety features to inbuilt music streaming platform with large 26.03 cm integrated infotainment screen, Korean carmaker Hyundai has packed its newly launched Creta 2024 with all the latest available technology.
Priced between Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh, the top-selling mid-size SUV offers 70+ safety and 70+ connectivity features. The new Creta has hit the road with radical design changes. It offers a smooth drive on highways as Hyundai has kept the tried-and-tested engine of the earlier model. On the tech front, three things are worth noting -- the Level 2 ADAS, the new digital instrument cluster, and the dual-zone climate control.
The SUV is alive with Hyundai SmartSense-Level 2 ADAS or Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Level 2. This system includes features such as automatic braking to prevent forward collision, adaptive cruise control, and lane-keeping assistance. All these features take inputs from sensors and the cameras fixed in the car to provide an advanced level of driver assistance.
ADAS Level 2 features also include driver attention warning, safe exit warning, and high beam assist. In all, the new Creta comes with 19 such features. Inside the cockpit, the SUV has an integrated 26.03 cm Infotainment screen with in-built navigation, Bluelink connectivity and other features. Creta is equipped with a home-to-car with Alexa and Bluelink, allowing buyers to control the car from home or office.
The multi-display digital cluster displays driving statistics, ADAS alerts, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and Blind View Monitor. Creta is also the first Hyundai vehicle in India with onboard music streaming using the JioSaavn app. The car is equipped with the 8-speaker sound system of BOSE.
The new Creta also introduces Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control (DATC), offering flexibility to tailor comfort with personalised preference. This system allows the vehicle’s front-seat passengers to set their own preferred temperature for their zone. It uses a range of sensors to monitor the temperature, humidity, and air quality both inside and outside the car, and then coordinates with the system’s computer to maintain the temperature you set. The other appealing features of the SUV include ventilated seats, an 8-way power driver seat, a 360-degree camera, and a panoramic sunroof. However, that the tech-loaded SUV not offering wireless Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto is a letdown.