‘Race on to build bigger and better pre-trained generalised AI models’

BENGALURU: Technology has been playing a critical role in driving the country’s economic growth. If digital public infrastructure helped launch societal and e-governance initiatives, now AI will further accelerate the economy by unlocking higher levels of productivity, says Mohammed Rafee Tarafdar, chief technology officer at Infosys in an interaction with TNIE. Excerpts:

Companies are now exploring specialised artificial intelligence models. What are its advantages and what are the challenges in building them?

Today, there is a race to build bigger and more efficient pre-trained generalised models. However, I believe specialised models are more suitable for enterprise needs. These can either be pre-trained and built grounds up for a specific domain or task, or they could be developed using an open-source model as base and then by fine-tuning them with industry or organisation data. The cost and time for building a grounds-up specialised model is very high. It also requires a significant amount of high quality data.