Technology buzz

US-based Pegasystems launches enterprise-level AI assistant

American software firm Pegasystems this week launched Pega GenAI Knowledge Buddy, an enterprise-grade, generative AI-powered assistant that will help users quickly and easily get specific answers from content scattered across enterprise knowledge bases. As per the company, Pega GenAI Knowledge Buddy unlocks answers trapped within webpages, PDFs, and articles. It will also help customers quickly generate reliable information within existing customer-facing sites and bots. The company said Pega GenAI Knowledge Buddy uniquely combines an innovative AI architecture with security features so that organisations can transform how users access knowledge while adhering to high standards of trust and responsibility. It ensures better auditability with more transparent processes, the company added. Answers generated by the assistant include clear citations back to an organisation’s content so users can easily validate answers or drill deeper into the specific content.

New lab at IISc to help unlock AI’s power in precision medicine

Siemens Healthineers, a German company that provides healthcare solutions and services, and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) inaugurated the Siemens Healthineers-Computational Data Sciences (CDS) Collaborative Laboratory for AI in Precision Medicine at the IISc campus in Bangalore. The CDS collaborative laboratory will develop open-source AI-based tools to precisely automate the segmentation of pathological findings in neuroimaging data, with a focus on accurately diagnosing neurological diseases and analysing their clinical impact at a population level. The focus of this collaborative laboratory will be to work closely with neurologists, radiologists and Siemens Healthineers and integrate the developed computational models into their regular clinical workflows. “A crucial step forward in unlocking the potential of AI for precision medicine. (It) is a powerful example of how industry and academia can come together to tackle complex challenges,” Govindan Rangarajan, director of IISc, said.