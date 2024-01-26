Technology buzz

US-based Pegasystems launches enterprise-level AI assistant
American software firm Pegasystems this week launched Pega GenAI Knowledge Buddy, an enterprise-grade, generative AI-powered assistant that will help users quickly and easily get specific answers from content scattered across enterprise knowledge bases. As per the company, Pega GenAI Knowledge Buddy unlocks answers trapped within webpages, PDFs, and articles. It will also help customers quickly generate reliable information within existing customer-facing sites and bots. The company said Pega GenAI Knowledge Buddy uniquely combines an innovative AI architecture with security features so that organisations can transform how users access knowledge while adhering to high standards of trust and responsibility. It ensures better auditability with more transparent processes, the company added. Answers generated by the assistant include clear citations back to an organisation’s content so users can easily validate answers or drill deeper into the specific content.
New lab at IISc to help unlock AI’s power in precision medicine
Siemens Healthineers, a German company that provides healthcare solutions and services, and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) inaugurated the Siemens Healthineers-Computational Data Sciences (CDS) Collaborative Laboratory for AI in Precision Medicine at the IISc campus in Bangalore. The CDS collaborative laboratory will develop open-source AI-based tools to precisely automate the segmentation of pathological findings in neuroimaging data, with a focus on accurately diagnosing neurological diseases and analysing their clinical impact at a population level. The focus of this collaborative laboratory will be to work closely with neurologists, radiologists and Siemens Healthineers and integrate the developed computational models into their regular clinical workflows. “A crucial step forward in unlocking the potential of AI for precision medicine. (It) is a powerful example of how industry and academia can come together to tackle complex challenges,” Govindan Rangarajan, director of IISc, said.
China’s smartphone sales buck downward trend in q4 of 2023
After declining for 10 consecutive quarters, China’s smartphone sales registered a growth for the first time in the fourth quarter of 2023, increasing 6.6% year-on-year, according to Counterpoint’s Market Pulse Service. Huawei’s comeback with its own 5G chipsets continued to attract consumers, while Xiaomi and HONOR too sustained strong sales performance with double-digit growth. Despite a 9.0% year-on-year drop, Apple retained its top position in Q4 with 20.2% market share, followed by Xiaomi (16%) and HONOR (15.2%). However, from an annual perspective, China’s smartphone sales declined 1.4% year-on-year, compared to a 13.9% year-on-year decline in 2022. iPhone was the top selling smartphone in 2023 with a market share of 17.9%, followed by Vivo, which held 16.9% and OPPO at 16.2%. Vivo was the top selling smartphone in 2022 when it held a market share of 18.6%. iPhone’s market share in 2022 was 16.8%, putting it at the fourth place that year.
iQOO Neo 9 Pro, succesor to Neo 7 Pro, to launch on Feb 22
Smartphone brand iQOO is all set to launch the successor to its Neo 7 Pro—the iQOO Neo 9 Pro in India on February 22 with major upgrades in all key aspects. The iQOO Neo 9 Pro runs on one of the most reliable and stable flagship chipsets to provide seamless performance and gaming experience without any lags, the company said. It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform – a powerful chipset that will intelligently boost and accelerate Neo 9 Pro’s performance, champion level gaming, ingenious capture, seamless connectivity and more. The performance beast with an AnTuTu benchmark score of over 1.7 million will be available for purchase in two variants 8+256 GB and 12+256 GB on Amazon.in and iQOO e-store. Gaming enthusiasts can enjoy an unparalleled gaming experience with iQOO’s own Supercomputing chip Q1, providing 144fps gaming and up to 900-pixel super-resolution, ensuring a smooth and immersive gaming session on Neo 9 Pro.