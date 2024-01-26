Top notch smartphones to buy in January

Redmi Note 13 series

At the beginning of the month, Chinese mobile maker Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 13 5G series in India, consisting of three phones: Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G.

The Redmi Note 13 series debuted in China. In India, the prices start at Rs 16,999 for the regular model and goes up to Rs 33,999 for the Pro+ variant.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G is available in two colour options - dual-tone Fusion Black and Fusion White. It features a 3D curved display with slim bezels and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The device also holds an IP68 dust and water resistance certification, with the company claiming it can withstand up to 30 minutes in 1.5 metres of fresh water without compromising performance.

Powering the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G is a MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra chipset with a 4nm process. In terms of the camera, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G boasts a 200MP main camera, along with an 8MP ultra-wide and a macro camera. The device is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 120W HyperCharge technology. According to the company, it can charge the device to 100 percent in just 19 minutes.