Top notch smartphones to buy in January

NEW DELHI: The first month of the new year typically sees back-to-back launches of top-notch smartphones. This year too, mobile manufacturers have kept up with the trend with major mobile companies including Xiaomi, OnePlus, Realme, and Samsung introducing their new models in the month of January.
Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 13 5G series, Samsung introduced its premium Galaxy S24 series, Chinese mobile maker OnePlus unveiled the 12 series, and Realme is all set to unveil the 12 Pro series. Here, we list out their specifications and prices, helping you choose the smart devices that best suit your needs.
Redmi Note 13 series
At the beginning of the month, Chinese mobile maker Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 13 5G series in India, consisting of three phones: Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G.
The Redmi Note 13 series debuted in China. In India, the prices start at Rs 16,999 for the regular model and goes up to Rs 33,999 for the Pro+ variant.
The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G is available in two colour options - dual-tone Fusion Black and Fusion White. It features a 3D curved display with slim bezels and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The device also holds an IP68 dust and water resistance certification, with the company claiming it can withstand up to 30 minutes in 1.5 metres of fresh water without compromising performance.
Powering the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G is a MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra chipset with a 4nm process. In terms of the camera, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G boasts a 200MP main camera, along with an 8MP ultra-wide and a macro camera. The device is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 120W HyperCharge technology. According to the company, it can charge the device to 100 percent in just 19 minutes.
Samsung Galaxy S24 series
Samsung has recently unveiled its latest flagship trio—the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra, with prices starting at Rs 79,999 and going all the way up to Rs 1,59,999 for the top-end Ultra model. The device comes in Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow colours.
It features a 120 Hz refresh rate on a 6.80-inch touchscreen display (QHD+), with Gorilla Glass for protection. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and comes with 12GB of RAM. Running on Android 14, it is powered by a 5000mAh non-removable battery.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts of a quad-camera setup featuring a 200-megapixel (f/1.8) primary camera, a 12-megapixel (f/2.2) camera, and a 50-megapixel (f/3.4) camera.
OnePlus 12
OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 12 series, and the base model of the OnePlus 12 is priced at Rs 64,999 in India, featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
The higher-tier 16GB+512GB model is available at Rs 69,999. The phone comes in Flowy Emerald and Silky Black colour options.
Equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, paired with a maximum of 16GB RAM, the OnePlus 12 runs on OxygenOS based on Android 14. Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. In the camera department, the OnePlus 12 boasts of a 50 MP main camera, 48 MP wide camera, 64 MP telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom, 48 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32 MP front camera.
Realme 12 Pro series
Realme is set to launch its first flagship smartphones of the year, the Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+, in India on January 29. These are expected to have up to 12 GB of RAM, with the Realme 12 Pro+ running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series chipset and the Realme 12 Pro on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset. Additionally, the Realme 12 Pro 5G lineup is rumoured to include a 6.7-inch curved-edge fullHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both variants are anticipated to feature 5,000mAh batteries supporting 67W wired fast charging.