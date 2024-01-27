Dilemma over energy transition vs bird conservation

NEW DELHI: The Great Indian Bustard (GIB) finds itself trapped in a peculiar environmental situation in the Thar desert, as its habitat is at the heart of the country’s green energy transition network. High tension transmission lines of solar and wind power grids have unfortunately been killing the bird to the verge of its extinction over the last few decades.

The GIB and the Lesser Florican have been listed as Critically Endangered on the Red List of Threatened Species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources (IUCN) since 2011. The GIB is one of the heaviest flying birds in the world — about a metre in height with a wingspan of around seven feet. It’s endemic to the Thar Desert region.

According to a 2008 survey, the number of GIBs was estimated at just 250 and confined to Rajasthan and Gujarat. A decade later, in 2018, the corresponding figure dipped to 150, including 25 GIBs in the government’s captive breeding centres. There has been no update on the numbers ever since.