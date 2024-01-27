Interlinking of Rivers: Solution to India’s growing water problem or recipe to ecological imbalance?

CHENNAI: At the historic Mahabalipuram a few days ago, an All India Secretaries’ Conference on Water Vision@2047-Way Ahead was organised by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti. The event was attended by Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and senior bureaucrats from 30-odd states.

The main topic of discussion during the two-day conference was the most ambitious and controversial river-interlinking projects, which were originally conceived and conceptualised in the 1980s but never saw the light of the day.

However, now, there is a renewed push to realise these mega projects. The conclave in Mahabalipuram was part of the Centre’s consensus-building exercise among the states.

The Centre and some ‘beneficiary’ lower riparian states argue that India has a rapidly growing problem of water stress and there is a need to use most of the runoff to meet its urban and agricultural needs. As a solution, the National Water Development Agency (NWDA) identified 30 link projects under two components — Himalayan and Peninsular —with a proposed budget of $168 billion.

The proposal involves a network of canals with an approximate length of 15,000 km and 3,000 reservoirs with a capacity to transfer 174 billion cubic metres of water each year from surplus to deficit basins to cater to the water demand of the growing population besides generating 34 million kilowatts of hydropower along with benefits like flood control and drought mitigation.

However, scientists, researchers and environmentalists point out that these projects are nothing but meddling with nature. They warn that changing the course of natural flow of rivers would lead to several cascading adverse effects.