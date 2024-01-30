Ambulance with advanced life support improves survival rate by up to 20%

CHENNAI: Care is very crucial for any patient to reduce mortality, say doctors. The Golden Hour management starts the moment a patient lands in a health emergency – like road accident, heart attack, stroke, sepsis, asthma or any life threatening illness.

Pre hospital care is highly specialised nowadays, including advanced medical technology and mobile medical units which includes life saving equipment like defibrillator, ventilator, monitors, infusion pumps, suction apparatus, oxygen cylinders, ECG, glucometer and medications required during transfer of critically-ill patients.

“Paramedics hired in Tamil Nadu are trained to provide immediate and critical care under the guidance and supervision of doctors, either monitored remotely or travelling along with the patient in the ambulance, has improved the care of critically-ill patients before they reach the hospital for actual treatment,” said Dr S Saravana Kumar, president, Society for Emergency Medicine India.

Dr T S Srinath Kumar, Academic Council Chair, Society for Emergency Medicine India said, Emergency Services can be divided into three parts. It starts with the care given to the patient before they reach the hospital, which is given from the home, ambulance or road side.