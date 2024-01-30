New Therapies: Improve sickle cell anaemia care outcomes

NEW DELHI: Sickle cell anaemia (SCA) is a genetic blood disorder that affects millions worldwide. Traditionally, managing this condition has been challenging, but recent breakthroughs in medical research have paved the way for innovative treatments.

According to experts, continuous research has seen promising developments in therapies other than traditional bone marrow transplant. Gene therapy, like CRISPR-based approaches, aims to correct the underlying genetic mutation causing the disease. Besides, targeted drugs, such as voxelotor and crizanlizumab, focus on modifying specific aspects of the disease process to alleviate symptoms and improve outcomes.

These advancements bring in more effective and personalised treatments for individuals with sickle cell anaemia."Sickle cell anaemia is a genetic anomaly which is filled by autosomal recessive disorder. Here the parents are the carriers and there is a 25% chance that they will pass it down.

The permanent cure for the disease is bone marrow transplant. The best option is a full match donor. Otherwise, half match transplant can be done with good outcomes," said Dr Vikas Dua, principal director and head, paediatric haematology, haemato oncology and bone marrow transplant, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram.Dr Preeti Rastogi, director and HOD, obs and gynae, Medanta, Gurugram, said sickle cell disease poses a significant threat to both maternal and foetal well-being during pregnancy.