Anna Mani: The weather woman

At a time when women were sidelined and considered incapable of intellectual pursuits, Anna Mani from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, emerged as a major contributor to the then nascent realm of meteorology. She is known for helping India develop its own weather instruments and thus reduce dependence on other countries.

Born on August 23, 1918, Mani emerged as a distinguished physicist and meteorologist. She retired as the Deputy Director General of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and also worked as a professor at the Raman Research Institute, Bengaluru. Born as the seventh of eight children, Mani was a voracious reader from a very young age.

At the bare age of eight, she had read almost all the books in Malayalam at a public library. However, during the early 1900s, it was very rare for young girls to receive quality education. But she managed to break the norm and fulfilled her passion for learning by pursuing her higher education.