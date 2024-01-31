Farthest from the Sun, gone forever

Planet no more

The term ‘planet’ once loosely described any large object within the Solar System, orbiting the Sun. Around 2006, planets came to be defined as “celestial objects large enough to be made rounded by their gravitational orbit around the Sun and to have shooed away neighbouring planetary objects and debris”.

Accordingly, the IAU classified Pluto as a “dwarf planet” because, while it is large enough to have become spherical (hydrostatic equilibrium), it is not big enough to exert its orbital dominance and clear the neighbourhood surrounding its orbit. Throughout its existence, it has not managed to clear its neighbourhood. This means that a planet must become gravitationally dominant, like the Earth is in relation to the Moon. Hence, any large body that does not meet these criteria is now classed as a dwarf planet, and that includes Pluto, which shares its orbital neighbourhood with the Kuiper Belt.

This means that now only the rocky worlds of the inner Solar System and the gas giants of the outer system are planets. And like this, Pluto lost its planetary position in the Solar System, but forever remains the favourite ‘smallest, ninth planet’ for many.