‘Every surgical procedure carries a small margin of risk’, says Dr Supriya Sriganesh

Phacoemulsification is a modern cataract surgery technique that uses ultrasonic energy to break up and remove the eye’s internal lens. Dr Supriya Sriganesh, executive director, Nethradhama Super Speciality Eye Hospital, Bengaluru, explains that the complication rate for phacoemulsification in modern day surgery is very low, in an interview with Rishita Khanna. Edited excerpts:

Explain the process of phacoemulsification in cataract surgery

Phacoemulsification technique employs ultrasound energy in the form of high frequency sound waves, to emulsify (break-up) the nucleus of the clouded lens (cataract) into a gelatinous mass. The mass is then suctioned out of the eye with a vacuum (aspiration). The procedure is completed by replacing the cataract with an IOL (intraocular lens).

What steps are involved in aspirating the emulsified lens from the eye?

The steps involved in aspirating the emulsified lens from the eye are using a phaco probe to chop the lens into multiple smaller pieces and using phaco energy to break up these pieces of the lens into micro fragments, which can then be sucked out of the eye using vacuum.

What are the potential complications from this procedure?

The complication rate for phacoemulsification in modern day surgery is very low. However, every surgical procedure carries a small margin of risk. Complications occur more often when the cataract has been left untreated for too long and has either become very dense or mature. Complications arise when the support around the cataract becomes weak and the lens cannot be placed in an ideal position. There are alternatives to manage such cases using special lenses. Other complications like post-operative infection happen rarely and only in cases where adequate care and precautions are not taken after the cataract surgery.