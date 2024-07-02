When was the last time you checked the health of your heart?

Have you ever stopped to think about your health, especially your heart health? Cardiovascular health is a critical aspect of overall well-being, affecting both men and women alike. While many people are aware of the basics –– diet, exercise, alcohol, smoking –– the reality is that a significant number are high-risk candidates for heart disease. And it’s not just a concern for older individuals.

Heart disease is the number one killer worldwide, with countries like India holding the unfortunate title of being the heart disease capital. Yet, how often do we actually prioritize our heart health? The truth is, it tends to be neglected until it’s too late. Regular heart check-ups are a game-changer, catching issues before they spiral out of control.

Early warning signs

There are crucial warning signs that, if detected early, can potentially save lives. These include:

Chest pain: Often the most recognisable symptom, chest pain or discomfort can indicate a blockage in the heart.

Shortness of breath: Struggling to catch your breath during regular activities can be a sign of heart disease.

Fatigue: Unexplained tiredness or exhaustion can be a subtle warning of heart issues.

Palpitations: Irregular or unusually fast heartbeats can signal an underlying problem.

Being vigilant and recognising these indicators could make a significant difference in one’s health outcomes.