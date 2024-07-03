Conflict with megafauna

The Earth is 4.543 billion years old. In its primeval journey which is in continuation, the planet experienced immense cataclysmic changes in terms of climate, topography, physical features, and evolutionary patterns, giving rise to and extinguishing a mega plethora of species through the ages.

Evolution and extinction are both natural phenomena, whose characters and chapters make the story of life on Earth interesting and intriguing. However, while evolution, through the Darwinian principle of Natural Selection and adaptation, takes a naturally-timed course, extinction has accelerated artificially, owing to human intervention and practices. This occurrence is not recent, being under way since the time humans adopted a hunter-and-gatherer lifestyle.

In scientific terms, extinction is defined by the termination of a taxon (a group of one or more populations of an organism that form a unit) by the death of its last member. A taxon may become functionally extinct before the death of its last member, if it loses the capacity to reproduce and recover. Because a species’ potential range may be vast, determining the moment of absolute extinction is difficult, and is usually done retrospectively. This hindrance results in what is known as Lazarus taxa, where a species presumed extinct suddenly reappears, after a period of apparent absence.

However, the pace of unnatural factors, including pollution, deforestation, hunting/poaching, wildlife trade, encroachment of forests, unbridled urbanisation, and overexploitation by humans, are further fuelling unavoidable man-animal conflict, habitat fragmentation, and climate change, pushing several species towards extinction. Those on this path pass through several stages of risk, from being near-threatened to vulnerable, endangered, critically endangered, to going extinct.