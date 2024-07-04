Discover Baku: A blend of tradition, modernity in just half a day

Azerbaijan’s picturesque geography is crisscrossed by the Caucasian range and on a recent wellness trip, we hardly had any time left to explore the exotic country properly. But with half a day left to ourselves before we caught the flight back to India, we decided to make the most of it by navigating across the famous parts of Baku, Azerbaijan’s capital. If you too are anywhere in and around the country and have a couple of free days in hand, we’d suggest you not miss Baku — a melting pot of tradition and modernity.

Baku, known for the still waters of Caspian Sea and its historic Inner City is fast becoming a popular destination for tourists from across the globe and the city will constantly remind you of Dubai and Paris in equal parts. A modern, vibrant and bustling city, with state-of-the-art modern architectural marvels and skyscrapers dotting the roads, Baku is also known for its historic monuments and settlements that date back as far as 4th Century BCE. Looking around and moving through the city centre, one is bound to find the broad crossroads and beautifully decorated lanes to be similar to the landscapes in Paris. The equally fashionably dressed locals add further to the feeling.

With only five hours in hand, we decided to amble around the main city centre and began our adventure with Icheri Sheher or the famous Inner City, which covers a small radius of about two kms. As we walked through one of the old gates, we could immediately feel the difference in architecture with cobbled pathways and centuries old but well-maintained houses sprawling across the area.