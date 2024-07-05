Threads turns one: Where is the app now? Can it catch up with X?

NEW DELHI: A year ago, Meta launched Threads, a social media platform aimed at competing with X (formerly known as Twitter), amidst much anticipation. Initially, the microblogging platform garnered global attention, but its growth has tapered off since then. Mark Zuckerberg, on the platform's first anniversary, shared key metrics, revealing that Threads has over 175 million monthly active users worldwide, with India emerging as its largest user base. "Threads now has more than 175M monthly actives. What a year," said Zuckerberg.
Dramatic launch
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, introduced Threads on July 5 last year to provide an alternative to Twitter, which was facing challenges at that time. Within its first week, Threads attracted 100 million users, although some early adopters subsequently dropped off. Upon launch, the app garnered 10 million sign-ups within seven hours. Meta's spokesperson noted prominent celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Gordon Ramsay, Tom Brady, and Coldplay were among the initial users. Zuckerberg also made his apparent debut on Twitter after more than a decade, sharing a popular Spider-Man meme that seemingly acknowledged Threads' similarities to Twitter. In April 2024, Zuckerberg disclosed Threads had surpassed 150 million monthly active users, up from 130 million reported in February.
X Maintains Lead
In comparison, X, led by Elon Musk, maintains a substantial lead in user numbers. Musk announced X boasts 600 million monthly active users, with about half using the platform daily. Meta further detailed that the majority of Threads users engage with text-based content, with 63% of all posts being text-only. The company also reported over 50 million tags have been created, with the top three categories being PhotographyThreads, BookThreads, and GymThreads.
Popular tags
Threads seems to have struck a chord in India, which has emerged as a hub of user engagement. Here, entertainment and sports dominate discussions, particularly films, TV shows, OTT content, celebrity conversations, and cricket.
Indian users are more likely to share videos and engage with others compared to the global average. Cricket fever burns bright on Threads in India, with vibrant conversations around major tournaments like the T20 World Cup, IPL, and the recently concluded Women's Premier League 2024. Indian cricket stars like Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja, along with former players and experts like Akash Chopra and Suresh Raina, actively connect with fans on the platform. Moreover, over 200 creators shared updates about the recent IPL season, further solidifying Threads' popularity in India.