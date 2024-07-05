Threads turns one: Where is the app now? Can it catch up with X?

X Maintains Lead

In comparison, X, led by Elon Musk, maintains a substantial lead in user numbers. Musk announced X boasts 600 million monthly active users, with about half using the platform daily. Meta further detailed that the majority of Threads users engage with text-based content, with 63% of all posts being text-only. The company also reported over 50 million tags have been created, with the top three categories being PhotographyThreads, BookThreads, and GymThreads.

Popular tags

Threads seems to have struck a chord in India, which has emerged as a hub of user engagement. Here, entertainment and sports dominate discussions, particularly films, TV shows, OTT content, celebrity conversations, and cricket.

Indian users are more likely to share videos and engage with others compared to the global average. Cricket fever burns bright on Threads in India, with vibrant conversations around major tournaments like the T20 World Cup, IPL, and the recently concluded Women's Premier League 2024. Indian cricket stars like Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja, along with former players and experts like Akash Chopra and Suresh Raina, actively connect with fans on the platform. Moreover, over 200 creators shared updates about the recent IPL season, further solidifying Threads' popularity in India.