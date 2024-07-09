Monsoon mayhem: No self-medication, see doc if you fall ill

Consulting a doctor at the right time can help in stopping the spread. “Every disease is presented by fever. Thus consultation is a must to test and diagnose the presence of a disease. If a person shows symptoms, he should consult a doctor. Also, medicines and antibiotics are available to treat the disease. Unlike before, we have preventive medicines and vaccines available. Every condition has different treatment strategies, which we can use according to the disease and the condition of the patient,” said Dr Althaf A, professor, department of community medicine, Government Medical College Thiruvananthapuram.

Meanwhile, Dr Purushothaman Kuzhikkathukandiyil, professor (paediatrics), MES Medical College, Malappuram, highlighted the challenges in diagnosing leptospirosis as delayed diagnosis often occurs when people self-medicate with paracetamol, and physicians face difficulty in distinguishing leptospirosis from influenza, which comprises 90% of cases, and usually requires minimal treatment. Early detection of leptospirosis is crucial due to its potential fatality if left untreated. This bacterial infection affects vital organs such as the liver, kidneys, brain, and heart. “Missing leptospirosis is perilous, as most deaths result from delayed treatment. Earlier the disease used to be found in rural areas. But recently more cases are being reported from the urban areas. It should be noted that the disease is caused not just by rats, but also by cattle, and dogs,” he said

Monsoon-related infections can be combated with strong immunity created through a balanced diet rich in vitamins, and minerals. “The consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables rich in vitamins overcomes oxidation stress as it prevents body dehydration involving pure water usage only,” said Dr Suchismitha, adding that getting appropriate vaccination against influenza, hepatitis-A, and typhoid can help.

The spread also indicates improper vector control, and unhygienic conditions. “To prevent spread, we need to take vector control measures, ensure proper waste management, and ensure safe and clean drinking water. We must ensure that the conditions are not favourable for the vector to breed. Pre-monsoon cleaning activities, proper drainage system etc can help,” said Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, chairman of IMA research cell, Kerala.