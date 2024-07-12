AI Appreciation Day: The future of human-AI partnership in transforming industries

BENGALURU : Artificial intelligence (AI) may appear to be a recent technology but AI tools have been there for years. Historically, machines that could demonstrate cognitive abilities similar to that of the human were called AI. This technology later evolved and AI has been put to use currently across all sectors. On AI Appreciation Day, which falls on July 16, experts say there are endless opportunities within sectors such as healthcare, finance, agriculture, education, and manufacturing where intelligent AI can collaborate seamlessly with humans to solve complex problems.

“The future of human-AI partnership holds exciting opportunities for innovation, creativity, and intelligent systems, unlocking numerous possibilities that will drive transformation and productivity. Human-AI collaborations will help organisations unlock value through operational efficiency, elevated customer experiences, hyper-personalisation, and real-time data insights,” says Sukant Patro, senior director, Dell Technologies. AI Appreciation Day is celebrated to recognise the potential of AI and also to understand the ethical implications of this technology.

Emphasis on responsible use

Srinivasulu Nasam, senior technical director – GenAI for Systems and Software Engineering at Bosch Global Software Technologies, says Generative AI is capable of creating new content and holding human-like conversations, thus eliminating the need for designing and training new models for every problem to be solved. “Generative AI is positively impacting numerous aspects of business and industry. However, the disruptive potential of Generative AI also necessitates a shift in perspective; these advanced tools must not be treated merely as tools but as potential partners,” he says, stressing on the need to uphold transparency, accountability, and fairness as guiding principles in this new era of human-AI collaboration.

Experts also highlight the importance of placing AI in its right position as a tool, enabler, and accelerator of human capabilities.

“While AI will never replace humans, it has an exponential power to transform processes, systems, and customer service. AI complements human efforts, enhancing efficiencies, accuracy, and agility, freeing up time for more strategic tasks, creativity, and innovation. A true appreciation of AI would be to recognise its immense power to benefit humanity, within the bounds of clearly defined ethics, standards, and a commitment to responsible use,” says Bidhan Roy, vice-president– AI Center of Excellence, Fidelity Investments India.