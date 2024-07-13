Lies, damn lies, oil cartels

NEW DELHI: A new report reveals how big and powerful oil and gas companies had spun unscientific narratives over the past five decades to derail the global energy transition’s journey towards clean fuel. Over that time scale, cumulative emissions of greenhouse gases by these fossil fuel companies accounted for as much as 18% of the world’s total CO2 emissions.

The report, “How the Oil Industry Has Sustained Market: Dominance Through Policy Influence – A Historical Analysis of the Oil and Gas Playbook Against Renewables and Electric Vehicles,” by the UK-based independent environment think tank InfluenceMap, investigated the strategies adopted by the fossil fuel industry to block science-based climate policy action. Their strategies undermining energy transition away from fossil fuels to zero-carbon alternatives such as renewable energy and electric vehicles, had three prongs: scepticism over alternatives, policy neutrality, and raising questions over energy security and affordability.

The report underlines that the world's most powerful oil and gas industry associations developed a playbook to oppose, weaken and delay the global energy transition and has been using it since 1967. They formed powerful associations of fossil fuels companies across the globe to peddle their narratives.

The spin doctoring began with the American Petroleum Institute (API), which represents all of America’s oil and natural gas industry. Fuels Europe (FE) and Fuels Industry UK (FIUK) picked up the thread and pushed the narrative in their respective regions. They all likely succeeded in delaying the energy transition and continue to pose a serious threat to policy progress on climate change, the report contends.