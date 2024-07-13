Loaded message from soil’s moisture retention ability

VIZAG: A whopping 32.8% of India's total land area experienced a negative soil moisture anomaly in 2023, indicating vulnerability to drought stress across about 1.08 million sq km. On the other hand, approximately 47.7% of the country's land area showed positive soil moisture anomaly above historical averages, indicating wetter than usual conditions during the same period.

This positive anomaly covered around 1.57 million sq km, leading to increased risks of flooding and waterlogging in both rural and urban areas. The findings reported in a recently published study in Theoretical and Applied Climatology, ‘Unearthing India’s soil moisture anomalies: impact on agriculture and water resource strategies,’ offer important insights for policy makers.

The researchers highlighted that fluctuations in soil moisture directly affect crop yields, water availability and food security, posing unique challenges across diverse climatic zones. They compared 2023 data with historical averages from 2000 to 2005, and focused on soil moisture at depths of 0 to 10 cm.

The variability in soil moisture levels across different states and seasons suggest state-specific water management strategies are crucial for sustainable agriculture. The study advocated for the adoption of efficient irrigation techniques tailored to local conditions, citing examples where practices from states with surplus moisture could benefit those facing deficits.

The study marks the first detailed state-wise assessment of seasonal soil moisture anomalies during the pre-monsoon, monsoon and post-monsoon periods.