Price tag coming for using digital genetic resources

CHENNAI: In 2022, an important discussion to establish a new multilateral mechanism, including creating a global fund, was initiated by the Conference of the Parties (COP) to the Convention on Biological Diversity. The aim was to address the longstanding issue of inequitable benefit-sharing from genetic resources, particularly focusing on Digital Sequence Information (DSI) derived from plants, animals and microbes.

An ad hoc open-ended working group was formed for further development and commissioning of a study to analyse and model the extent to which a multilateral mechanism can induce benefit sharing from the use of DSI on genetic resources. It was also tasked to make recommendations to the COP16, to be held in Cali, Colombia later this year.

After two years of negotiations and consultations, the United Nations has published the documents, including a synthesis report containing a draft recommendation, which will be placed before nations when they meet in Montreal six weeks from now in August for final negotiations in the DSI intergovernmental negotiating group before the the matter comes up for decision at the UN biodiversity conference (COP16) in October in Colombia.

The UN documents, reviewed by TNIE, reveal that the global total revenue generated by sectors that use DSI on genetic resources is estimated to be $1,560 billion in 2024 and is likely to touch $2,331 billion by 2030.

DSI is a digital version of the DNA of plants, animals and microbes (such as bacteria). Scientists identify genes to help create or improve medicines, skincare products, foods and nutritional supplements, feed for animals, bioplastics, and textiles, among other products. Once a useful gene is found, scientists can create a version in the lab and insert it into microbes like bacteria or yeast, which then act like tiny factories, using the new genetic instructions to produce the desired compounds.