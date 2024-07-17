Breakthrough discovery of lava tubes on moon opens door to human habitation

When Neil Armstrong first stepped on the Moon, from Apollo 11’s lunar module, on July 20, 1969, his iconic words -- “That’s one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind” -- were more than a catchphrase for posterity. They reflected the futuristic fascination that drew the human species to the Moon and beyond, for adventure, science, exploration, and at present hypothetically speaking, ‘colonisation’.

The Moon, being the Earth’s nearest celestial object, has particularly evoked immense interest for its sheer majesty, and also as a gateway to further future cosmic odysseys. Accordingly, astrophysicists and the pundits of sci-fi have charted a theoretical roadmap for colonisation of the Moon. The idea is that in the future, humans may live and work on the moon for weeks or even months.

It is a process or concept employed by some proposals for robotic or human exploitation and settlement endeavours on Earth’s natural satellite. Energy and power will make it possible to travel to and live on the lunar surface. Humans must choose the appropriate energy source and technological means to produce that power. Solar energy is abundant on the moon, and ways must be found to effectively harness it.

While a range of proposals for missions of lunar colonisation, exploitation or permanent exploration have been raised, current projects for establishing a permanent crewed presence on the Moon are not for colonisation, but to focus on building moonbases for exploration and to a lesser extent for harnessing lunar resources. In reality, currently, global space agencies, including India’s ISRO, are looking at studying specific regions of the lunar surface, to understand the scientific potential that the Moon may unlock, as we dive deeper into space.