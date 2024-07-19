77 per cent of Indian startups keen to invest in new-age technology

BENGALURU: Indian startups are now integrating new age technology and embracing transformational tools that can revolutionise the way they operate efficiently. Most startups are evaluating technologies across Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Large Language Models (LLMs), Generative AI, DeepTech, IoT and blockchain to navigate evolving customer requirements and also to bring efficiency in operations.

SAP India and Dun & Bradstreet have released a new study revealing how Indian startups leverage cutting-edge technology to unlock their full potential. According to the findings, over 77% of startups invest in advanced technologies.

As many as 79% startups believe that adopting Enterprise Applications integrated with new-age technologies such as AI is essential for scaling and improving unit economics, and 72% startups already have or are looking to invest in new-age technologies. About 85% of startups believe unit economics is a clear path to profitability and enhancing valuation. In case of precision agriculture, AI-powered drones and sensors help in monitoring crop health, soil moisture levels and pest infestations with precision. AI algorithms analyse satellite imagery and sensor data to provide real-time insights into crop growth patterns, enabling farmers to detect issues early and take corrective actions. According to the report, 64% respondents believe adoption of enterprise applications is key to measuring changing customer behaviour.

Advanced tech adoption in different sectors

Agritech: AI-powered drones and IoT devices optimise farming practices, enhancing yields and reducing labour costs.

Fintech: AI algorithms improve credit scoring and risk assessment, while real-time AI fraud detection ensures robust security.

EdTech: Advanced technologies like AI, AR/VR, and gamification enhance personalized learning and upskilling.

Health Tech: Telemedicine and AI/ML provide real-time insights for improved healthcare delivery and operational efficiency