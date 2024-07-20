People’s resistance stymies strategic mega Arunachal hydel dam project

We alert our people when we spot any new vehicles movement in our area,” says Opang Boko, 50, a farmer and an anti-dam activist of Komkar village in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh. In June 2023, anti-dam activists and farmers detained two NHPC surveyors who were conducting a pre-feasibility survey for the construction of a dam in Parong village. Later, they freed them after lodging a first information report.

While the Centre proposes to construct a Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) or high dam on the Siang river, tribal farmers of many villages like Riga, Parong, Sitang and Simong are acting like vigilantes to stop its pre-feasibility survey.

The Siang originates from the Mansarovar lake region near Mount Kailash of Tibet, where it is known as the Yarlung Tsangpo. It enters Arunachal Pradesh as Siang, Assam as Brahmaputra and Bangladesh as Jamuna before its confluence with the Ganga.

Villagers are upset because the SUMP can potentially submerge over 300 villages and displace around 1.5 lakh indigenous members of the Adi tribe, including the district headquarters of Yingkiong. Locals don’t want to lose their land and ancestral heritage. They consider the Siang as indispensable to their cultural beliefs and sustenance.

“Once we spot strangers through vehicle number plates, we check their identity proofs. If required, we also briefly detain them. We then take a written assurance from them not to visit these areas in future,” says Opang, who belongs to the Adi tribe. “Till now, we have refrained from violence,” adds Likeng Libang from Simong village.

However, the Centre has a different perspective. It plans to spend over Rs 9,000 crore for the construction of 12 hydropower stations, generating over 11,500 MW, so as to act as a strategic counter to China. The state government’s hardsell, saying displaced people would get free electricity, re-settlement in model villages, etc, hasn’t been able to soften their resistance so far.

Last August, the government awarded contracts to public undertakings — NHPC (two projects of 3,800 MW), SJVNL (five projects with 5,100 MW) and NEEPCO (five projects with 2600 MW) for the construction of the hydropower plants. Earlier, contracts were awarded to private parties but there was no forward movement due to public outrage.

Outcry continues

On July 8, the Arunachal Pradesh police detained anti-dam activists Ebo Mili and Dunge Apang, who wanted to submit a representation to visiting Union Minister of Power M L Khattar. He had flown in to sign the SUMP MoU with the hydropower companies so as to ensure it is executed in a time bound manner.