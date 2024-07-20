Sizing up EU’s carbon tax on Indian imports

CHENNAI : The European Union disturbed the global level playing field last year by adopting a Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), under which carbon-intensive goods such as iron, steel, cement, fertilisers and aluminum that are imported from various countries, including India, will be subject to an additional tax. The policy has since sparked a lot of debate and criticism.

The EU, however, says it is designed to ensure a domestic level playing field for local and global manufacturers. But critics see it as a protectionist measure designed to weaken the competitiveness of exports from developing countries. India, for whom the European Union is a key trading partner, has also raised its voice against the policy.

Now, a study has found that the proposed mechanism would impose an average tax burden of 25% over and above the value of CBAM-covered goods exported to the EU from India. As per the study by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), titled The Global South’s Response to a Changing Trade Regime in the Era of Climate Change, the losses accrued to India’s exporters would amount to 0.05% of the country’s GDP.