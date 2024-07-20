Tamil Nadu ranks third on SDGs leads in climate action: NITI Aayog

CHENNAI: The fourth edition of NITI Aayog’s SDG India Index 2023-24 gave Tamil Nadu the pole position in terms of climate action and poverty eradication, and third overall in its state-wise ranking.
The SDG India Index was conceived in 2018 following the need for a monitoring framework to track the progress in implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) - adopted by 193 countries at the United Nations General Assembly in 2015 - in the country. It is the most comprehensive policy measurement and ranking tool to gauge the performance at the sub-national level.
The composite score for each state/UT was computed by aggregating their performance across the goals, taking the arithmetic mean of individual goal scores. The composite score ranges from 0 to 100 and denotes the overall effort of the state/UT in achieving the targets under the goals.
At the national level, the composite score for India improved from 66 in 2020-21 to 71 in 2023-24. This indicates that the country has accelerated its progress on the SDGs despite global headwinds. Significant progress was observed in Goals 1 (No Poverty), 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth) and 13 (Climate Action). Goal 13 recorded the highest increase in score from 54 to 67 followed by Goal 1 from 60 to 72.
The SDG India Index 2023-24 scores for states range from 57 to 79, while for UTs they range between 65 and 77. This marks an improvement over the 2020-21 scores, where states ranged from 52 to 75, and UTs from 62 to 79. Uttarakhand and Kerala were at the top of the overall table with scores of 79 each, while Tamil Nadu took the third spot followed by Goa and Himachal Pradesh.
Tamil Nadu scored above the average national score in most of the SDGs and improved substantially in climate action. The state's proactive push comes at a time when stark realities are staring in its face — 43% of its coastline is eroding, weather patterns are undergoing transformation, and the influx of industries is exerting immense pressure on land and water resources.
To reduce their negative impacts, the state government has launched ambitious missions and international collaborations. Chief Minister M K Stalin was confident that the state would achieve net zero by 2050, which is 20 years ahead of India's target of reaching the goal. It needs to be seen whether Tamil Nadu would walk the talk.
Additional Chief Secretary Supriya Sahu said the government isn't merely framing policies but setting realistic targets with tangible actions to achieve them. The establishment of the Tamil Nadu Green Climate Fund (TNGCF) with a substantial fund size of Rs 1,000 crore exemplifies the financial commitment to climate change mitigation projects.
However, not everyone is convinced. Environmental advocacy groups acknowledge the proactive steps taken by the government but raise concerns about certain projects, like the proposed second airport in Parandur, which will have potential environmental repercussions.
The year 2023 served as a stark reminder of the devastating impacts of climate change. Cyclone Michaung inundated Chennai, followed by unprecedented rainfall in south Tamil Nadu. The World Meteorological Organisation declared 2023 as the hottest year ever recorded. In this context, the response of countries, states and local bodies becomes pivotal in mitigating the ill-effects of climate change.
The industrialised nature of Tamil Nadu, coupled with its appeal to new investments, necessitates a meticulous consideration of climate change in the appraisal of new projects and infrastructural development, especially in coastal areas. The state must strike a delicate balance between economic growth and environmental conservation.
Supriya Sahu defends the state's initiatives by emphasising that individual weather events cannot be directly attributed to climate change. However, the increasing frequency and intensity of such events align with predictions about climate change impacts. The District Climate Mission, spanning all 38 districts, has institutionalised adaptation at the local government planning level, involving various departments in climate adaptation responsibilities.
Apart from climate action, Tamil Nadu has shown progress in a number of other SDG goals. In the SDG of ‘Good Health and Well Being’, the state’s health initiatives had shown substantial results, with a reported institutional delivery rate of 97.18% in 2023-2024. This was due to enhanced healthcare infrastructure and community health programmes prioritising maternal and child health.