Tamil Nadu ranks third on SDGs leads in climate action: NITI Aayog

CHENNAI: The fourth edition of NITI Aayog’s SDG India Index 2023-24 gave Tamil Nadu the pole position in terms of climate action and poverty eradication, and third overall in its state-wise ranking.

The SDG India Index was conceived in 2018 following the need for a monitoring framework to track the progress in implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) - adopted by 193 countries at the United Nations General Assembly in 2015 - in the country. It is the most comprehensive policy measurement and ranking tool to gauge the performance at the sub-national level.

The composite score for each state/UT was computed by aggregating their performance across the goals, taking the arithmetic mean of individual goal scores. The composite score ranges from 0 to 100 and denotes the overall effort of the state/UT in achieving the targets under the goals.

At the national level, the composite score for India improved from 66 in 2020-21 to 71 in 2023-24. This indicates that the country has accelerated its progress on the SDGs despite global headwinds. Significant progress was observed in Goals 1 (No Poverty), 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth) and 13 (Climate Action). Goal 13 recorded the highest increase in score from 54 to 67 followed by Goal 1 from 60 to 72.

The SDG India Index 2023-24 scores for states range from 57 to 79, while for UTs they range between 65 and 77. This marks an improvement over the 2020-21 scores, where states ranged from 52 to 75, and UTs from 62 to 79. Uttarakhand and Kerala were at the top of the overall table with scores of 79 each, while Tamil Nadu took the third spot followed by Goa and Himachal Pradesh.