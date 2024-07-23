Children have hyperactive immune system, more vulnerable to allergies

Children are more vulnerable to allergies due to their hyperactive immune system and immature capability to quickly neutralise external agents as compared to adults, says Dr Neeraj Gupta, senior consultant (paediatrics), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi, in an interview with Ashish Srivastava. Edited excerpts:

How do you define paediatric allergies?

Allergy in general is considered as an exaggerated response by an individual’s immune system to an external agent. Whenever our body or our immune system is exposed to external agents or environmental factors of different types, our body recognises them as either harmless or harmful. If the immune system recognises them as harmless, then the body doesn’t react against them.

But for some reason, if the body considers them harmful, as self-defence, the body’s immune response works against it. And that is the main cause of allergies. Children are more vulnerable to allergies due to their hyperactive immune system and immature capability to quickly neutralise external agents as compared to adults.

The symptoms can be coughing, breathing difficulties, runny or itchy or blocked nose and rashes on the body. Some other symptoms like vomiting and severe abdominal pain can also occur.