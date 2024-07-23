‘Cholera is an indicator of poor hygiene in an area’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Cholera is a bacterial infection caused by vibrio cholerae, primarily affecting the small intestine. It spreads through contaminated food or water that carries the bacterium, releasing a toxin and causing severe symptoms like watery diarrhoea, vomiting, and dehydration.

Symptoms can quickly escalate, leading to electrolyte imbalances, weakness, and in severe cases, shock or death if untreated. Treatment focuses on rehydration through oral or intravenous fluids, antibiotics to reduce the duration of diarrhoea and zinc supplements, particularly beneficial for children. Prevention strategies include ensuring access to safe drinking water, improving sanitation practices, promoting hygiene such as washing hands and administering oral cholera vaccines in high-risk areas.

Cholera remains a pressing public health concern, especially in regions lacking adequate sanitation infrastructure where overcrowded living conditions and poor hygiene exacerbate transmission. Sporadic outbreaks occur in different parts of the country, highlighting ongoing challenges in disease control. The most recent was an outbreak at a care home in Kerala that left one dead and 21 hospitalised.

Dr Purushothaman Kuzhikkathukandiyil, a professor of paediatrics at MES Medical College, Malappuram, said, "Cholera serves as an indicator of poor hygiene conditions in an area. Infections like cholera, typhoid, and hepatitis A and B often stem from contaminated water sources."

According to the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, cholera affects 1.3 to 4 million people annually worldwide, with 21,000 to 143,000 deaths attributed to it. Confirmation of cholera is crucial for appropriate management, involving specific antibiotics, rehydration therapy, and public health measures to prevent further spread. Diagnostic methods typically include stool routine and culture testing.