Prolonged exposure to loud noise can turn you deaf

BHUBANESWAR: When Alka Yagnik, the iconic voice behind numerous Bollywood hits, revealed on social media that she has been diagnosed with rare sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL), it sparked widespread concern and brought to fore the rising incidence of sensorineural hearing loss cases across India. Also known as sudden deafness, SSNHL is a rapid-onset form of sensorineural hearing loss.

A noticeable reduction in hearing abilities over a period of 72 hours or less is a major alert. It can affect one or both ears and often occurs without any preceding symptoms, making it particularly alarming.

There are mainly four types of sensorineural hearing loss - unilateral, bilateral, asymmetrical, and sudden sensorineural hearing loss. While unilateral sensorineural hearing loss (USNHL) has been found to affect 8-15% of the Indian population, 1-4% people are affected by bilateral hearing loss. SSNHL affects roughly five to 20 in one lakh people.

Although USNHL is more common in nonelderly men, SSNHL has emerged as a growing public health concern post-Covid-19. According to health experts, since the novel coronavirus attacks the human organs, it first results in loss of sense of taste or hearing. Sensorineural hearing loss is generally caused by damage to the structures in the inner ear or auditory nerve. Some also suffer from chronic sensorineural hearing loss that develops gradually over time and typically progresses slowly.

“Sensorineural hearing loss is mostly found among adults accounting for more than 90% of hearing loss in elderly people. Whereas, SSNHL can affect people of all age groups. Common causes of SSNHL include exposure to loud noises, genetic factors, or the natural aging process; while viral infection is believed to be the most common cause of sudden hearing loss,” said Dr Radhamadhab Sahu, head of ENT and skull base surgery at SUM Ultimate Medicare, Bhubaneswar.