The sustainable take-off

Even as they emit CO2 from burning fuel, planes also affect the concentration of other atmospheric gases and pollutants. They generate a short-term increase, but a long-term decrease in ozone and methane, and heightened emissions of water vapour, soot, sulphur aerosols, and water contrails. While some of these impacts result in global warming, others induce a cooling effect. But overall, the warming effect is stronger, pegged at 4% by most estimates. Studies also state that just 10% of the world flies at the moment, which is expected to change with rising incomes.

Fuel of the future

Jet fuel demand, which ran at 8 Mbpd (million barrels per day) in 2019, could rise to 18 Mbpd by 2050, as the global population rises 25%. Accordingly, like all industries aiming to reduce their carbon footprint, in both products and processes, the aviation industry is trying hard to make the green turn.

One of the most prominent trends in the aviation fuel segment today is the rise and adoption of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Derived from renewable resources such as plant oils, waste oils, and agricultural residues, SAF is seen to significantly reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, compared to traditional jet fuel. Airlines and manufacturers are investing heavily in SAF, with giants Boeing and Airbus keen on tapping this disruptive trend.

What makes aviation fuel sustainable?

Must be derived from a low-carbon raw material that can be continually and repeatedly sourced. They must not deplete natural resources or compete with other requirements such as food production, land and water use

Must be an alternative to traditional aviation energy sources and be processed to create jet fuel in an alternative manner

Must meet the same rigorous technical requirements and share the same properties as conventional jet fuel, so that they can be blended with other fuel and used in commercial aircraft without requiring changes to existing technology and fuel systems, all in a safe way

