Sikkim Tourism introduces new initiative to promote environmental sustainability

In a significant stride towards environmental sustainability and responsible tourism, the Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation in Sikkim has mandated that all tourist vehicles entering the state must carry large garbage bags. This initiative, designed to reduce waste and enhance cleanliness, requires tour operators, travel agencies and vehicle drivers to educate tourists on the proper use of these bags for waste collection and disposal.

This progressive move follows Sikkim Tourism’s recent accolade for excellence in eco-tourism at the Travel and Tourism Fair (TTF) in Kolkata, which recognised the state’s efforts in promoting sustainable tourism. Sikkim’s dedication to eco-tourism is evident in its emphasis on conservation, sustainability and community involvement. The state’s breathtaking natural beauty and rich cultural heritage make it a magnet for tourists seeking meaningful and responsible travel experiences.

Through the implementation of this new initiative, Sikkim reaffirms its position as a leading ecotourism destination in India, showcasing its unwavering commitment to responsible and environmentally friendly tourism practices. The notification, posted on Instagram, reads: “In order to promote environmental sustainability in all tourist destinations and to ensure community participation towards achieving this goal, the Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation hereby makes it mandatory for all tourist vehicles entering the state to carry large garbage bags in their respective vehicles.”

The department will conduct random checks of tourist vehicles to ensure compliance with the order and any vehicle found violating the order shall be subject to penalties as per the prescribed rules of the department. The department will also conduct awareness campaigns and cleanliness drives to educate tourists about garbage management and environmental sustainability.

Sikkim has emerged as a model for sustainable tourism through a series of innovative and eco-friendly initiatives. The state has prioritised the conservation of its pristine environment, making significant strides towards becoming a green and sustainable destination. Sikkim Tourism has implemented measures such as promoting organic farming, banning single-use plastics and encouraging the use of biodegradable products. The state has also focused on developing eco-tourism by creating community-based tourism models that empower local communities and preserve their unique culture and traditions.

Initiatives like homestays and guided eco-tours not only provide authentic experiences for visitors but also ensure that tourism benefits are equitably shared among the local population. Moreover, Sikkim’s emphasis on waste management and renewable energy, including solar and hydropower projects, further underscores its commitment to sustainability. These efforts have earned Sikkim recognition as a leading sustainable tourism destination, attracting conscientious travellers who wish to explore its stunning landscapes while contributing to the preservation of its natural and cultural heritage.