Supreme Court issues split verdict on GM mustard approval

CHENNAI: A significant verdict of the Supreme Court on July 23 that got buried in the avalanche of reportage on the General Budget that day was a split verdict on the Centre’s decision to grant conditional approval to the environmental release of genetically modified (GM) mustard or Dhara Mustard Hybrid-11 (DMH-11).

The Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC), a statutory body under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), had in October 2022 approved the GM mustard’s environmental release. Twenty years before that, it had cleared the commercial cultivation of Bt cotton in 2002. At present, Bt cotton is the only GM crop cultivated in India.

The GEAC in October 2023 held that the environmental release of DMH-11 for its seed production and testing complies with the guidelines laid down by the Indian Council of Agriculture. Since then, several petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the decision.

While Justice B V Nagarathna was opposed to the GEAC decision, Justice Sanjay Karol took a contrary view. The matter has since been placed before the Chief Justice of India to sent it to a larger bench.

Justice Nagarathna said no representative of the Indian Council of Medical Research was present at the October 18, 2022 meeting of the GEAC. “Hence, the matter was not considered from the paradigm of the adverse effect on the health of human beings and animals as well as on other plants,” she contended.

“The failure to adequately assess health and environmental impact of GM crops seriously infringes upon intergenerational equity as it potentially endangers the ability of future citizens to enjoy the highest attainable standard of health,” she ruled.

The judge added that the GEAC ignored the recommendations made by the Technical Expert Committee on GM crops. That committee constituted by the Supreme Court in 2012 held that commercial release of herbicide-tolerant (HT) crops should be banned in India.

Justice Nagrathna said: “This Court’s jurisprudence on the right to a safe and healthy environment is a firewall against unscrupulous and unsustainable decision-making. It encapsulates a concomitant duty for the State, as understood in light of Articles 48 and 51A(g) of the Constitution of India.”