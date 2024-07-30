Rising issue of male infertility in India

Are you among the couples who are struggling to conceive a baby the natural way? Do not fret. Millions across the country are facing the problem. While there has been much focus on infertility in women, male infertility is a topic less talked about.
Male infertility casts a heavy shadow, as it is accompanied by shame, embarrassment, body image, and societal expectations, but also knocks at the stereotype of masculinity in the Indian cultural context.
Infertility is a disease that can affect both men and women. Male infertility means that a man has a problem with his reproductive system and is unable to start a pregnancy with his female partner.
According to Dr Kshitiz Murdia, CEO and co-founder of Indira IVF, the prevalence of male infertility in India has been steadily increasing in recent years. According to the Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction, India has a significant population of approximately 27.5 million infertile individuals, encompassing both men and women. Notably, male factor infertility contributes to 40-50% of infertility cases in India, he said.
Stress, unhealthy habits
The high prevalence of male infertility in India is due to a combination of factors, including lifestyle changes, environmental influences, and medical conditions.
Murdia said a significant contributor to this male infertility is the shift in modern lifestyles. “The increasing prevalence of stress, coupled with the adoption of unhealthy habits such as alcohol consumption and smoking, has been linked to decreased sperm count. Furthermore, the growing rates of obesity and poor dietary choices, particularly excessive consumption of fast food, are negatively impacting male reproductive health,” he added.
“The gravity of the situation is underscored by the statistic that one in every six Indian couples struggles with infertility. This issue is further compounded by societal trends such as late marriages and increasingly demanding lifestyles,” Dr Murdia said.
Noting that there is much evidence suggesting that male infertility is on the rise in India, Dr Mrinal Pahwa, vice-chairman of department of renal transplant surgery, and senior consultant (urology), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi, said environmental factors like pollution and exposure to toxins such as pesticides and heavy metals could reduce sperm quality.
High temperatures and radiation from electronic devices also have detrimental effects on sperm production, he added.
Another factor affecting men’s fertility is the sedentary lifestyle or lack of physical activity, said Hyderabad-based Dr Priyank Salecha, senior consultant, andrology, Apollo Fertility, Kondapur.
Hormonal imbalance, age
There are also medical conditions that lead to infertility among men. Hormonal disorders like imbalances in hormones produced by the hypothalamus, pituitary gland or testes, and medical conditions like diabetes and infections can impact reproductive health.
Just like in women, age is also a factor for infertility in men as it is linked to decreased sperm quality and fertility.
Addressing male infertility in India requires a comprehensive approach encompassing lifestyle modifications, environmental protection measures, and improved access to reproductive healthcare, Dr Murdia added.
Early diagnosis
Experts said that the inability to conceive a child can be stressful and frustrating, but there are several treatments available for male infertility. “Diagnosing male infertility involves a thorough medical history review and physical examination,” said Dr Lavanya R, fertility consultant at Nova IVF Fertility, Whitefield, Bengaluru.
Semen analysis is the primary test evaluating sperm count, motility, and morphology. Low sperm count symptoms may include poor sexual function, discomfort or swelling in the testicular region, and hormonal abnormalities, she added.
To detect underlying issues, hormone tests, genetic testing, and imaging examinations such as scrotal ultrasound may be used.
“Early diagnosis with these methods is critical for effective treatment and better reproductive results. If couples have been trying to conceive for more than a year and have had no success, they should consult a fertility specialist,” she said.
In recent years, male infertility treatments have advanced significantly in India, offering hope to couples struggling with conception.
Multiple options
Chennai-based Dr Rukkayal Fathima, obstetrician and gynaecologist, lead consultant (reproductive medicine) and fertility expert at Motherhood Hospital, said the treatment for male infertility in India includes a broad range of options from lifestyle changes and medication to advanced surgical and assisted reproductive techniques.
In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a widely used and effective method for addressing male infertility. This process involves fertilising a woman’s eggs with a man’s sperm in a controlled laboratory environment.
In cases of severe male factor infertility, intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) offers a more targeted approach. It has proven highly effective for men with very low sperm counts or poor sperm motility, providing a chance for conception even in challenging cases.
Another standard treatment option is intrauterine insemination (IUI). This less invasive procedure involves placing prepared sperm directly into the woman’s uterus.
“These advanced reproductive technologies have revolutionised the treatment of male infertility, offering tailored solutions to address various fertility challenges. Each method provides unique advantages, and the choice of treatment is typically made in consultation with fertility specialists, considering each couple’s specific needs and circumstances,” said Dr Murdia.
Awareness needed
However, what is most important is to address the stigma surrounding male infertility, which experts say requires a multifaceted, professional approach involving medical, psychological, and social strategies that recognise the complexity and sensitivity of the issue to reduce stigma.
There is a need to create awareness through public health campaigns to break the taboo surrounding male infertility. The first step in this direction would be to include reproductive health education in school and college curricula that would help young men understand and address fertility issues early, said Dr Fathima.
“Normalising male infertility is crucial in encouraging men to seek medical assistance without fear of judgment,” Dr Murdia said, adding that this can be done by reframing the condition as a standard medical issue rather than a source of shame or embarrassment.