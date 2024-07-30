Rising issue of male infertility in India

Are you among the couples who are struggling to conceive a baby the natural way? Do not fret. Millions across the country are facing the problem. While there has been much focus on infertility in women, male infertility is a topic less talked about.

Male infertility casts a heavy shadow, as it is accompanied by shame, embarrassment, body image, and societal expectations, but also knocks at the stereotype of masculinity in the Indian cultural context.

Infertility is a disease that can affect both men and women. Male infertility means that a man has a problem with his reproductive system and is unable to start a pregnancy with his female partner.

According to Dr Kshitiz Murdia, CEO and co-founder of Indira IVF, the prevalence of male infertility in India has been steadily increasing in recent years. According to the Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction, India has a significant population of approximately 27.5 million infertile individuals, encompassing both men and women. Notably, male factor infertility contributes to 40-50% of infertility cases in India, he said.

Stress, unhealthy habits

The high prevalence of male infertility in India is due to a combination of factors, including lifestyle changes, environmental influences, and medical conditions.

Murdia said a significant contributor to this male infertility is the shift in modern lifestyles. “The increasing prevalence of stress, coupled with the adoption of unhealthy habits such as alcohol consumption and smoking, has been linked to decreased sperm count. Furthermore, the growing rates of obesity and poor dietary choices, particularly excessive consumption of fast food, are negatively impacting male reproductive health,” he added.