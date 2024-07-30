Self-medication, alternative medications can cause serious damage to kidneys

KOCHI: Kidney diseases are often seen in people with hypertension and diabetes. Interstitial nephritis, a disorder characterised by inflammation of the tubules and surrounding tissues, is one among them. The disease can be classified as acute or chronic based on the underlying cause, duration, and histology. According to estimates, acute interstitial nephritis (AIN) affects approximately 3–5% of the population with acute kidney injury in India.

According to Dr Jojo Pullockara, senior consultant and HOD, nephrology, Apollo Hospitals, Kochi, AIN is primarily an immune-mediated kidney injury triggered by use of certain medications, in particular, NSAIDs (group of painkillers), antiepileptics and immune checkpoint inhibitors used in treatment of cancer, or by autoimmune diseases, such as Sjogren syndrome, sarcoidosis, IgG4-related tubulointerstitial disease,” he said, adding that the increasing use of over-the-counter medications and alternative medicines contributes to the disease. Most patients with AIN do not have any characteristic systemic symptoms or signs, such as rash, fever, or flank pain.

“Advancements in medical technology have improved accuracy and treatment outcomes. These include biomarkers for early detection and monitoring, minimally invasive procedures for kidney biopsy and treatment,” said Dr Jose Thomas, senior consultant and HOD, nephrology, Rajagiri Hospital, Aluva.

Dr Jojo added that acute interstitial nephritis is a common cause of acute kidney injury, particularly among hospitalised patients.