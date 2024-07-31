Erratic rainfall patterns? Human impact to blame

Many people around the world have noticed that rainfall is becoming increasingly erratic. Intense downpours are occurring more frequently, while dry periods seem to last longer and become more severe. These changes have raised concerns and prompted scientists to investigate the links between climate change and these unpredictable rainfall patterns.

A new study provides the first systematic observational evidence that human-induced climate change is making rainfall patterns more volatile globally. Published in the journal Science on July 26, a joint study by the Institute of Atmospheric Physics (IAP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences (UCAS), and the UK Met Office shows a systematic increase in rainfall variability since the 1900s from global to regional scales and from daily to intra-seasonal timescales.

Rainfall variability refers to the unevenness in the timing and amount of rainfall. Higher variability means that precipitation is more unevenly distributed over time, resulting in wetter wet periods and drier dry periods. For example, some places may receive a year’s worth of rain in just a few days, have long dry spells followed by heavy downpours, or alternate rapidly between drought and flooding.

While climate models have predicted that this variability will increase with future warming, this study confirms that this pattern has already emerged over the past century.

By analysing a wide range of observational data, the researchers found that rainfall variability has increased since the 1900s over 75% of the land areas studied, particularly in Europe, Australia, and eastern North America. The researchers found that daily rainfall variability has increased globally by 1.2% per decade.