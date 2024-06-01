Climate change: Deadly heat at the door

NEW DELHI: When the thermometer at Delhi’s meteorological station in Mungeshpur read 52.9°C on May 29 and the one at Nagpur’s Automatic Weather Station (AWS) showed 56°C on May 30, it triggered panic across the country since they were seen as tipping points in the climate change fallout. Soon, a team of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) started investigating whether there was any equipment malfunction or were there local factors behind the record breaking temperatures since the IMD’s inception in 1875. The Met office has since clarified that Nagpur’s 56°C was due to a sensor error.

Be that as it may, Delhi has been baking at close to 50°C since the last few days. In fact, many parts of North, West, East and Central India turned into a frying pan as temperatures have been ranging between 45°C and 51°C since the past seven days.

For instance, Phalodi and Churu in Rajasthan crossed 50°C for a couple of days, Sirsa in Haryana recorded over 50°C and many cities such as Chandigarh (46°C), Amethi (47.2°C), Karwar (38°C), Prayagraj (48.8°C), Agra (48°C), Rohtak (48.8°C) set a new records of maximum temperatures in their respective regions.

The IMD recorded temperatures over 45°C in 83 meteorological stations in Northern India. The figures were up to 9°C above normal, as severe heat wave conditions prevailed over many parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and some pockets of Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier in April, intense heat waves were reported from Southern peninsular India and Eastern India. At many places, soaring temperatures broke records and caused severe water crisis. However, the situation comparatively eased in peninsular India in early May while North India continued to reel under the heatwave.

IMD data shows that there was a 45% increase in heatwave days in May. The normal heatwave days for May is 92, but it shot up to 133. Similarly, in April, the number of heatwave days were 66% above the normal range. (see table)

Against the normal three days of heatwave in each meteorological region in May, Gujarat experienced 12 days, Rajasthan (9-12 days), Delhi, Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Telangana seven days each, Karnataka, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh six days each and Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Bengal five days each.