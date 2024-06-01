New herbicide-tolerant rice varieties could damage biodiversity and food security

NEW DELHI: The Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) recently commercially launched two herbicide-tolerant (Ht) basmati rice varieties, which it claims would control the growth of weeds and promote the water-saving Direct Seeded Rice (DSR) technique. DSR allows farmers to grow the crop directly from seeds sown in the field, bypassing the traditional technique of transplanting seedlings from the nursery.

Besides, the new varieties would help reduce greenhouse gases such as methane while increasing productivity. In rice production, weeds are the major biological constraints that could result in 30-10% losses.

The two varieties – Pusa Basmati 1979 and Pusa Basmati 1985 – are non-genetically modified (non-GM) and are improved versions of existing varieties, Pusa Basmati 1121 and Pusa Basmati 1509, respectively. Since these new varieties contain a mutated ALS gene, they allow the direct application of the Imazethapyr herbicide to eradicate weeds in the DSR system, the ICAR claims.

However, scientists working on the DSR cropping system argue that the government claim is technically an “over-exaggeration” of scientific facts and also not favourable to the genetic diversity of the Indian rice. It can pose a serious threat to rice production and food security of India, they warn.

Weeds can be easily managed by eco-friendly methods using climatic factors by advancing the date of sowing from June10 to May 15. A research paper published by ICAR concluded that "Eco-friendly two-hand weeding at 20 and 40 days after DSR sowing is more effective than repeated applications of Imazethapyr in Ht-rice for weed control and higher seed yield.”