Gene therapy can revolutionise sickle cell treatment

Over the years, there have been endless conversations between the government and stakeholders on the elimination of sickle cell disease (SCD) in India. In her 2023-24 budget presentation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government aimed to eliminate the disease by 2047. It is crucial to note that India has the second-highest disease burden of sickle cell anaemia globally after African countries.

An estimated 30,000-40,000 children in India are born with the disorder every year. In 2019, a nationwide screening by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) that covered 1.14 crore individuals found the disease to be prevalent in 8.75% of those screened.

The latest data shows that 1 in 86 births among the Scheduled Tribe population is affected by sickle cell anaemia, with higher rates in central, western, and southern India. Also, as per National Health Mission (NHM) guidelines on haemoglobinopathies published in 2016, India has the largest number of children with thalassemia major in the world – about 1 to 1.5 lakh and almost 42 million carriers of ß (beta) thalassemia trait. About 10,000 -15,000 babies with thalassemia major are born every year.

Both SCD and thalassemia share some similarities which can be used to achieve great cost and effort synergies to make India both SCD and thalassemia-free nation. The establishment of a robust system for data collection and surveillance is equally vital for SCD and thalassemia. Monitoring the prevalence and incidence of thalassemia and SCD, along with its management outcomes, provides a foundation for informed decision-making.