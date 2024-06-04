Rising concern: 35 per cent of Indian children affected by fatty liver disease

NEW DELHI: The prevalence of fatty liver cases is increasing in India, affecting both adults and children. According to a recent study conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), approximately 38% of the Indian population is afflicted with fatty liver or non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Of particular concern is the finding that nearly 35% of the cases are among children, now referred to as metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD). The updated terminology was used to eliminate any stigmatising terms associated with alcohol consumption or the use of the word fatty. The AIIMS data underscores the urgent need for targeted interventions to address the growing burden of fatty liver diseases in India.

NAFLD occurs when too much fat forms in the liver cells. Usually, the liver takes in food directly from the gut. It processes fat, carbohydrates and protein into energy and other proteins, but an imbalance in this process can result in excess fat in the liver. The liver is the body’s largest organ, aiding digestion, energy storage, and toxin removal.

According to Dr Praveen Makhija, principal consultant, paediatrics, Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, fatty liver disease occurs when fat builds up in the liver, primarily triglycerides (type of fat) and other lipids, making up about 10% of the liver’s weight, potentially leading to liver damage.

There are two main types of fatty liver – NAFLD, and alcoholic fatty liver disease, mainly caused by heavy drinking. NAFLD is the most common cause of chronic liver disease in young people in both developed and developing countries. In India, its prevalence ranges from 3-10% in normal-weight children to 10-60% in overweight/obese children.