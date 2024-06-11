An overactive immune system can cause psoriasis

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Psoriasis is an inflammation of the skin that results in a rash with itchy and scaly patches. It is a benign, chronic, noninfectious disease. Psoriasis is believed to be caused by an overactive immune system that triggers inflammation and the rapid production of skin cells. However, the exact cause is still not fully understood.

Genetics also play a role, as psoriasis tends to run in families. The disease primarily affects the skin and also joints in some individuals. The common sites of skin involvement are the scalp, elbows, knees, palms, and soles; however, any area can be affected.

“Nail changes are common, often seen as pits and separation of the nail from the distal part of the nail bed. The lesions appear as reddish, scaly, thickened areas usually on the sites of predilection,” said Dr Rema Devi T J, consultant, department of dermatology and cosmetology, KIMSHEALTH. Diagnosis is made by clinical examination and dermoscopy, and can be confirmed by biopsy and pathology.

While there is no cure, various treatments can help manage symptoms and improve quality of life. Psoriasis is a disease that can be well-controlled by topical and systemic medications. Topical medications, phototherapy, immunosuppressants, biologicals and lifestyle modifications play very important roles in the management of psoriasis. It is associated with several complications, including psoriatic arthritis, cardiovascular disease, depression and anxiety and other autoimmune diseases.