Boost immune system to fight cancer

“Unlike conventional treatments like surgery or radiation, which directly target cancer cells, immunotherapy works by enhancing the immune system’s ability to identify and eradicate threats. It is akin to providing specialised training and advanced weaponry to bolster the immune army’s efforts in the fight against cancer,” he said.

In comparison with chemotherapy

Chemotherapy is the most common type of treatment that comes to one’s mind for cancer, in which drugs are used to kill the cancer cells in the body. In comparison, immunotherapy uses the body’s immune system to stop and kill cancer cells, and also has the potential to prevent and cure cancer.

Developed in the late 1800s by William Bradley Coley, an American surgeon and oncologist, immunotherapy, also known as immune checkpoint inhibitors, works by targeting the tumour by using the immune system. Earlier attempts to modulate patients’ immune systems to cancer are attributed to two German physicians - Feheleien and Busch.

Chemotherapy drugs can be used alone or in combination to treat a wide variety of cancers. Though chemotherapy is an effective way to treat many types of cancer, it also carries risk of side effects which can range from mild and treatable, to serious complications.

How the remedy works

Dr Jaisankar P, consultant in medical oncology at Lisie Cancer Centre, said immunotherapy is more biological. “It mainly belongs to three categories - anti-PD1, anti-PDL1, and anti-CTLA4. The basis of modern immunotherapy is the identification of PD1, PDL1 and CTLA receptors, and their role in immune evasion by tumour cells. In PD1, PDL1 interaction, multiple drugs that block CTLA receptors were developed. The drugs which bind to these receptors and block their activity are broadly termed immune checkpoint inhibitors,” he said.

Immune evasion or antigenic escape is a process by which a pathogen can bypass or evade the immunogenic response of a host’s cells and continue its growth and transmission. “In comparison to conventional chemotherapy drugs, they do not directly destroy cancer cells and do not have much toxic effects on the normal healthy cells, hence are supposed to be safer,” added Dr Arun.

This mostly works in tumours which produce the most number of tumour antigens, according to Dr Jaisankar. Though the therapy was not familiar to people earlier, with increased awareness, the popularity of the treatment has increased and it is used to treat tumours in several people. “Earlier, immunotherapy was not widely used as the indications were limited and the cost was high. But now with increased awareness and reduction in cost, the use has gone up. Immunotherapy can be used even in patients who are not fit to receive chemotherapy as side effects are much lower,” he said. (With inputs from Rishita Khanna @ Bengaluru)